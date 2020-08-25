Nintendo reportedly plans to release an upgraded Switch console in 2021

Nintendo is reportedly working on an upgraded version of its Nintendo Switch console and plans to ship the device next year.

The Japanese gaming giant has looked into including more computing power and 4K graphics in the new Switch model, according to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources briefed on the strategy. The release of the machine would come alongside, or be followed by, several new games from Nintendo or its partner studios, the report said.

Nintendo was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. Shares of the company closed over 2% in Japan on Tuesday.

Setting 2021 as the release year for Nintendo's latest console would see the company avoid going head-to-head with Microsoft and Sony, which are expected to release their next-generation hardware in the fall. Both Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 are set to launch in the midst of a viral pandemic that has given a significant boost to the video game industry.