Remote workers suffer from loneliness and isolationism as the pandemic in the U.S. drags on

During the coronavirus pandemic, online job interviews have become commonplace. Martin-DM | E+ | Getty Images

For millions of Americans, bedrooms have become multi-functional offices, kitchen tables have become conference rooms and bookcases have become the go-to accessory to complete any Zoom backdrop. While socially distant, millions are digitally connected now more than ever before. But, not even the perfect Zoom scenery can replace serendipity of a water cooler conversation with a colleague. It's an environment giving rise to loneliness and isolationism for many remote workers. Humans have a basic need to connect. It's no wonder that survey by researchers at Olivet Nazarene University found that 82% of respondents reported having at least one work friend. And just look at pop culture. Nearly all of NBC's hit comedies in the past decade have revolved around antics of the workplace -- 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, and eternally binge-able The Office. There is research that has shown that employees who have friends at work are better performers, more engaged, and are overall happier with their jobs. On the opposite side of the spectrum, research from Gallup suggests that loneliness can affect both personal and professional well-being. Terri Patterson a Principal in Control Risks' Crisis and Security Consulting practice, based in Washington, D.C. says this pandemic is adversely affecting the youngest members of the workforce, "Somewhat counter-intuitively, the young workers are reporting the most impact on their minds. Nearly 45%-50% have reported a decline in their mental health." Patterson, a psychologist who focuses on the impact of mental health issues in the corporate environment and spent over two decades serving as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation says that younger workers haven't had the time to build up resilience. "Young adults haven't worked through the same adversary as their older colleagues and therefore don't that the same trial and error experience to figure out ways to cope." While younger workers are more likely to report symptoms of mental distress like anxiety and depression they are less likely to seem professional help according to Patterson, "Compared to their older colleagues younger workers are more likely to seek 'peer-counseling' than professional help." Patterson believes that a myriad of circumstances could be causing this delay in seeking help, but again highlights a lack of experience, " Most people who are diagnosed with a major mental illness will first experience symptoms in early adulthood. Many young adults may think it is a one-off occurrence that will not happen again, so they don't seek professional help. Older adults, however, have likely experienced these symptoms for years, and therefore realize they need professional help."

"Young adults haven't worked through the same adversary as their older colleagues and therefore don't that the same trial and error experience to figure out ways to cope." Terri Patterson Principal in Control Risks' Crisis and Security Consulting practice

One of the ways employees can build some resilience is by creating structured schedules, according to Patterson. But not just around sleep and meals. "Be proactive and schedule time with friends and family whether it is professional or personal."

Breaking virtual barriers

A report from the Havard Business Review asked how newly hired remote employees at a global technology corporation made friends. The report was published in November of 2019, only a few months before news of Covid-19 first started to appear. Researchers claimed that remote workers experienced virtual barriers. To overcome these barriers they had to create a cadence with their new colleagues. Cadence allows workers to predict how a person will react with they interact with them. It also provides insights into when it is best to interact with them. When workers don't have cadence they find it difficult to get in contact and find it frustrating when they do interact.

Westend61 | Getty Images

The report advises that the manager's set the stage for their employees. In one example from the study, a manager had employees share a 'song of the week'. Patterson agrees that managers need to encourage collaboration even if it feels artificial, "It's great to check in with employees but managers need to be engaged with their workers. It can be helpful to remind them of the mission at hand. Remind them that the work they are doing is having an effect on someone or thing." "I've heard about mental health wellness more in the past few months than in my entire career. The silver lining might be we may finally destigmatize mental health," said Patterson.

Addressing the mental health issue

Erika Zauner a wellness expert and CEO of Healthkick, a corporate wellness program that includes over 500 consumer health, fitness and wellness brands, agrees that corporate leaders need to create engagement with employees, "It's on managers to create a plan. They need to create an environment where people can express themselves." Zauner admits that a one-size-fits-all approach will not provide as much as a personalized touch. Gone are corporate gyms and wellness centers. Healthkick has seen an increase in activities like virtual cooking, mediations and mindful gardening according to Zauner, "We've seen an increase in midday activities which suggests people are taking breaks, which is good." Everyone is handling the pandemic uniquely but Zauner suggests sharing interests or hobbies with coworkers as it might lead to an opportunity to find a mutual interest or just someone to talk to.

Professional development suffers from afar