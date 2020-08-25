Stock futures flat after S&P notches another record

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed at a new record high.
Dow futures rose 5 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.04% and 0.1%, respectively.
Software company Salesforce reported blowout earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The soon-to-be Dow member rose more than 10% in extended trading after beating on the top and bottom lines of its second quarter results.
Salesforce will replace Exxon Mobil, Amgen will replace Pfizer and Honeywell International will replace Raytheon Technologies in the Dow average, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday. The changes are driven by Apple's coming stock split, which will reduce the technology weighting in the price-weighted average.
HP Enterprise, homebuilder Toll Brothers and retailer Urban Outfitters jumped after the bell following their better-than-expected earnings.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 60 points as Apple, the gauge's biggest influence, snapped a five-day winning streak. The tech giant closed the session down about 0.8%.
The S&P 500 gain 0.36%, to notch its 17th record close of 2020. The Nasdaq Composite also closed at a record after popping 0.76%. Shares of Facebook rose more than 3%.
China and the U.S. resumed trade talks on Tuesday. In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said that both sides made "progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the" phase one trade deal.
Markets were "bolstered by converts finally joining the party, by recent persistent declines in Covid cases, the halo of ongoing new treatments, and renewed progress on trade negotiations with China," Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, told CNBC.
Earnings season continues on Wednesday with Dick's Sporting Goods, Express and Royal Bank of Canada reporting before the opening bell. Box, NetApp, Splunk and Williams-Sonoma will report after the bell on Wednesday.
Later this week, the Federal Reserve will hold its annual symposium on monetary policy. Wall Street will look for clues on further stimulus and where the economy is headed out of the event. Investors will be looking specifically for Powell's comments on inflation and its impact on the dollar.
