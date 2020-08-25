Stock futures flat after S&P notches another record

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed at a new record high.

Dow futures rose 5 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.04% and 0.1%, respectively.

Software company Salesforce reported blowout earnings after the bell on Tuesday. The soon-to-be Dow member rose more than 10% in extended trading after beating on the top and bottom lines of its second quarter results.

Salesforce will replace Exxon Mobil, Amgen will replace Pfizer and Honeywell International will replace Raytheon Technologies in the Dow average, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Monday. The changes are driven by Apple's coming stock split, which will reduce the technology weighting in the price-weighted average.

HP Enterprise, homebuilder Toll Brothers and retailer Urban Outfitters jumped after the bell following their better-than-expected earnings.