The Dow should consider swapping Walgreens out for Amazon or Alphabet, trader says after shake-up

Could the Dow's recent shake-up bring about even more change in the 124-year-old index? If it does, there's one particular swap that could be worth considering, Todd Gordon, managing director at Ascent Wealth Partners, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "It's probably easier to suggest what should come out of the Dow, and that's Walgreens," Gordon said. "It was an important 20th-century company, but not so much in the 21st century." Calling attention to a chart of the stock relative to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Gordon noted that the two diverged in a big way in 2014 and haven't looked back as brick-and-mortar retail continued to be disrupted by e-commerce.

"It's going to be tough to grow in this new environment and, with a low share price, it won't be a big impact on the Dow," he said of Walgreens. "There's only 30 slots. Each one should contribute toward sort of being reflective of the modern economy, and a drugstore just doesn't do it." Amazon or Google parent Alphabet could be good substitutes, Gordon said, pointing to Amazon's long-term uptrend.