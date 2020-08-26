Industrials will drive the comeback's next leg, economic forecaster Lakshman Achuthan predicts

He builds his bullish case in a chart showing a spike in industrial commodity prices, which includes tallow and benzene, that started last Spring.

"[It] is really firing on all cylinders," the Economic Cycle Research Institute co-founder told CNBC's " Trading Nation " on Wednesday.

He finds a surge in commodity prices suggests the industrial space will lead the next leg of the recovery.

"The readings that we're showing in this chart here are the strongest we've seen since the spring of 2008," said Achuthan. "So, we have a recovery that is going to continue."

Achuthan believes the trend confirms his thesis that it'll be the shortest U.S. economic recession on record.

"This is in line with a lot of other cyclical leading indicators of the industrial sector," he noted. "These industrial, mining and material stocks, that they are actually outperforming the overall S&P since the March trough, too."

Early last month on "Trading Nation," Achuthan saw signs a sustainable stock market rally was underway based on his weekly leading index, which uses proprietary data to determine the market and economy's directions.

Since that forecast, the S&P has surged 11% to record levels. On Wednesday, the index closed at 3,478.73, an all-time high.

