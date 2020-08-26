'What is the plan?' NYC restaurant owners plead for clarity on when indoor dining can resume

Restaurateurs in New York City are pleading for clarity on when they will be allowed to offer indoor dining, warning of dire economic consequences as the monthslong prohibition drags on during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The restaurant industry is going to die as we know it in this city. How can we not, at least, open at a small percentage? Even 50%. If not, we're going to lose a lot of restaurants in this city," Melba Wilson said Wednesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Wilson — the founder of Melba's, which serves up American comfort food in Harlem — acknowledged the health concerns from policymakers in a state that was once the epicenter of the U.S.' Covid-19 outbreak. But she questioned the different policies on indoor dining in nearby parts of New York state, such as Westchester County and Long Island.

She noted the percentage of positive coronavirus tests in New York City has hovered right around 1% for much of August. "We have not just met the metrics. We have sustained the metrics," Wilson said.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Aug. 19 called it "just absurd" to compare New York City to other regions of the state, saying they vary in overall population and density. And the coronavirus outbreak in Westchester County, for example, was never as intense as it was in New York City, he contended.

"They are two totally different environments, and are we more careful in New York City because of those factors? Of course we are. It would be negligent not to be," said Cuomo, who possesses ultimate authority on when to permit indoor dining in New York City.

Restaurants in New York City were allowed to begin offering outdoor dining in late June as the state proceeded through its phased economic reopening; officials also have made it easier for restaurants to expand seating onto sidewalks and into streets.

But plans to allow limited indoor dining were paused indefinitely in early July, just days before it was set to return. At the time, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio referenced rising Covid-19 cases in other parts of the U.S. that he said were linked to indoor restaurants and bars.

Cuomo said on July 1 that it would be on hold "until the facts change and it is prudent to open. At this point, it isn't prudent." Cuomo last week also indicated that expanded outdoor dining may be put on pause as the weather turns cold in the fall and winter.

Critics of de Blasio and Cuomo say there has not been enough transparency about the set of facts that will be required to reopen indoor dining, especially as fall approaches and the outdoor service that has been a financial lifeline may also be in jeopardy.

"The last thing that we want is a second surge" of coronavirus infections, Nate Adler, who founded Gertie, an all-day cafe in Brooklyn, said on "Power Lunch." "We do have to be super careful about that because that is what is really going to put the nail in the coffin for a lot of restaurants."

"That being said, we've been given no direction and no guidance and no notice on any of the decisions that have been made thus far by the mayor's office, by the governor's office," he added. "What we would like to know is, what is the plan?"