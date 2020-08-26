Salesforce stock is surging more than 25% a day after its blockbuster earnings report

Marc Benioff, founder, chairman and co-CEO of Salesforce, speaks at an Economic Club of Washington luncheon in Washington on October 18, 2019.

Shares of Salesforce soared more than 25% Wednesday morning, as investors continued to rally around the enterprise-software company's strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Salesforce reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.44 on revenue of $5.15 billion on Tuesday. That blew away analyst expectations of 67 cents earnings per share on revenue of $4.9 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The company said in its report that its adjusted earnings were positively impacted by mark-to-market accounting for the company's investments. Salesforce's overall revenue grew 29% year over year in the fiscal second quarter, which ended on July 31.

The earnings beat came just a day after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Salesforce would replace Exxon Mobil in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average. Salesforce's addition to the Dow will go into effect on August 31.

With Wednesday's share move, Salesforce stock is up nearly 70% year-to-date, while its market cap sits at roughly $211 billion.

--CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

