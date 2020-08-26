Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, Box & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

NetApp — NetApp shares rose more than 10% in after-hours trading after the data-storage company reported unexpected earnings and sales growth. NetApp reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents a share, up from 65 cents a share a year ago. Analysts had expected profit and sales to decline from last year, with the average analyst estimating adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share, according to Refinitiv surveys.

Box — Box shares popped 7% after the end of the regular session after the company raised its sales and profit forecast for its current fiscal year as it looks to expand its clientele to larger businesses that are looking for cloud-based storage during the coronavirus pandemic. It also reported adjusted per-share earnings of 18 cents for the second quarter, ahead of a consensus estimate of 12 cents generated by Refinitiv.

Splunk — Splunk's stock fell 2% in after-hours trading after it the company's second-quarter revenues fell short of Wall Street's expectations. Sales of $492 million disappointed analysts and investors, who'd expected Splunk to report revenues of $522 million. An adjusted per-share loss of 33 cents met expectations.

Williams-Sonoma — Despite better-than-expected sales and income figures, shares of the home goods and culinary retailer dropped 6.6% in after-hours trading. Williams-Sonoma reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.80 per share on revenues of $1.49 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected EPS of $1.01 on revenues of $1.47 billion.