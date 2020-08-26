Singapore's market is 'undervalued' at the moment, says UBS

Singapore's markets have "done really badly" so far in 2020 and are currently "undervalued," according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Kelvin Tay.

"We do think where the (Straits Times' index) is concerned, there is a lot of value in some of the stocks," Tay, who is regional chief investment officer at the firm, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

In particular, he noted that major banks dominating the index are "trading close to book valuations." Tay said, "we do think that that is actually a signal for us to actually start buying the market in Singapore."

Goldman Sachs' Timothy Moe, however, warns that the focus on banking stocks may be a detriment instead.

"The bigger story here really is one of a significant compositional shift in indices towards a greater emphasis on technology and so-called digital economy stocks," said Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia Pacific equity strategist at the firm.

This trend, he said, was "much more prevalent" in China and North Asia as compared with Southeast Asia, where index representation remains "very heavily weighted" toward banks.