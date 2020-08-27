Asia Pacific stocks mixed as investors await speech from Fed's Powell

Shares in Asia Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors await upcoming comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.17% in early trade while the Topix index dipped 0.32%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.25%.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia nudged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up frationally.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded around 0.1% higher.

Investors will await the upcoming Thursday speech stateside from the Fed's Powell, where he is expected to introduce a new pandemic-era tool to combat the economic impact of Covid-19 and foster inflation in the U.S.

On the coronavirus front, biotech firm Moderna announced Wednesday that its potential coronavirus vaccine generated a promising immune response in elderly patients during an early stage clinical trial.