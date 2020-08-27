'Don't dial 911. No one's going to answer': Officials warn people who didn't evacuate Hurricane Laura

Latasha Myles and Howard Anderson stand in their living room where they were sitting when the roof blew off around 2:30am as Hurricane Laura passed through the area on August 27, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura, which made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, early on Thursday as a Category 4 storm, is bringing high winds, storm surge and flash floods that could make emergency response impossible for people hunkered down in their homes.

Local authorities issued dire warnings to people in Texas and Louisiana to evacuate before the storm began to damage buildings and cause widespread power outages. However, they fear that not enough people evacuated or people were unable to leave, especially as states grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the largest U.S. evacuation of the pandemic, more than 1.5 million people were ordered to flee the coastal regions of Texas and Louisiana beginning Tuesday, after officials warned of Laura's "unsurvivable" storm surge.

"We know anyone that stayed that close to the coast, we've got to pray for them, because looking at the storm surge, there would be little chance of survival," Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Port Arthur, a city of about 50,000 people along Texas' Gulf Coast, has been hit by several storms, including Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and Tropical Storm Imelda last year. But Laura, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, was expected to devastate the region and make rescue efforts during the storm impossible.

"Don't dial 911. No one's going to answer," Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie said to those who didn't leave their homes. "Know that it's just you and God."

In Vermilion Parish on the Louisiana coast, local officials warned residents who stayed at home that emergency response would not come until after the storm and to prepare for the worst outcome.

"Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after storm and surge has passed and it is safe to do so," the sheriff's office wrote. "Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can't get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it [in] a ziplock bag in your pocket."

"Expecting the worse but praying for the best," the office said.