Watch Fed Chair Powell discuss the inflation outlook from annual symposium — with live updates

The Federal Reserve announced a major policy shift on Thursday and said that it is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labor market and broader economy.In a move that Chairman Jerome Powell called a "robust updating" of Fed policy, the central bank formally agreed to a policy of "average inflation targeting." That means it will allow inflation to run "moderately" above the Fed's 2% goal "for some time" following periods when it has run below that objective. "Many find it counterintuitive that the Fed would want to push up inflation," Powell said in prepared remarks. "However, inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy." — Jeff Cox