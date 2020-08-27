Tesla could 'run the world,' but its shares are in a bubble right now, Miller Tabak strategist warns

Tesla shares are burning rubber.

The stock rallied more than 6% on Wednesday after Jefferies boosted its price target to a sSreet high of $2,500, well above its current price of $2,153. That target hikes comes even after a more than 400% surge this year.

Tesla stock could be getting ahead of itself, warns Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley.

"The stock is in a bubble, and I'm not one of those perma-bears. I mean back 15 months ago when the stock dropped below $190, I said 'back up the truck and buy with both hands'," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Shares traded as low as $178.97 in June 2019. Since then, it has rocketed 1,103% higher, boosted in part by a streak of quarterly profits and favor among retail investors.

Maley notes it still has long-term potential, which does not negate the high probability of short-term pain, pointing to Amazon's stretch in the 2000s as an example.

"We have to remember that Amazon was in a bubble in 2000. It crashed, it fell 90% — I don't think Tesla is going to fall 90% — but it crashed, and then 10 years later it was running the world. So even if Tesla is going to run the world someday, it doesn't mean it can't drop significantly when it gets as overbought as it is right now," said Maley.

Red flags in Tesla's charts include a weekly relative strength indicator that has topped 85, above the 70 threshold that suggests overbought conditions, and a high premium to its 200-week moving average, Maley said. The stock is trading at a roughly 420% premium to that average, well above the previous record of 253%, according to his calculations.