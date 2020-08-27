Treasury yields flat ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech

U.S. government debt prices were hovering around the flatline Thursday, as traders await a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

At around 2 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell slightly to 0.6851%, whereas the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped to 1.4051%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Jerome Powell is due to address the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at 9:10 a.m. ET. Traders will be looking for clues on upcoming monetary policy decisions.