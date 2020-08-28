Treasury yields tick higher as markets digest Fed's 'robust' policy change

U.S. government debt prices slipped lower early Friday, as markets responded to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's announcement of a major policy shift when it comes to inflation.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.7638%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked higher to 1.5369. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

It comes after Powell said Friday that the U.S. central bank is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal, in an effort to support the labor market and broader economy. He described it as a "robust updating" of policy.