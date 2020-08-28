IRS guidelines on Trump's payroll tax holiday leaves employers on the hook

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24, 2020.

The IRS issued long-awaited guidance on President Donald Trump's payroll tax deferral Friday night. And it appears to put the onus on employers to collect any taxes due after the holiday ends.

The president signed an executive order on Aug. 8 calling for a deferral of the employees' portion of the payroll tax from Sept. 1 through the end of the year.

Currently, employers and employees share responsibility for a 12.4% levy that funds Social Security and a 2.9% tax to support Medicare.

Social Security taxes are subject to an annually adjusted wage cap ($137,700 for 2020), but Medicare taxes are assessed beyond that threshold.

The executive order applies specifically to the Social Security tax and would affect workers whose bi-weekly pay is less than $4,000 on a pretax basis.

The three-page notice the IRS issued on Friday postpones the due date for these taxes until April 30, 2021. After that date, penalties, interest and "additions to tax" will begin to accrue.

Employers – dubbed the "affected taxpayers" in the guidance – "may make arrangements to otherwise collect the total applicable taxes from the employee," the IRS said in its guidance on Friday.

Since there is no guarantee that the employee's share of deferred taxes will be forgiven, employers may not want that responsibility, tax professionals said.

"To me, this says you're telling the employer not to withhold the money, put themselves on the hook and then make 'some arrangement' to get the money back – or trust us that we'll go and forgive it for you," said Adam Markowitz, enrolled agent at Howard L Markowitz PA CPA in Leesburg, Florida.

"I had warned my employer clients that this would be a 'hard no,'" he said.