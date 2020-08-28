Ghislaine Maxwell is first inmate to get in-person lawyer visit at NYC jail since Covid-19 restrictions, attorney says

Ghislaine Maxwell, longtime associate of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, speaks at a news conference on oceans and sustainable development at the United Nations in New York, June 25, 2013 in this screengrab taken from United Nations TV file footage.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite charged with abetting Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of young girls, on Friday became the first federal jail inmate in New York City to receive an in-person lawyer visit since coronavirus restrictions took effect months ago, an attorney told CNBC.

Maxwell, 58, got that visit in a Brooklyn jail even though many other inmates who have been held much longer there and in a Manhattan federal jail have been unable to receive visits from their own attorneys because of Covid-19 rules.

"I know it's the first in-person visit," said Sean Hecker, an attorney involved in litigation over conditions and visits at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where the wealthy Maxwell has been held without bail in solitary confinement since early July.

"It is outrageous that the first in-person visit would be granted to a well-heeled British socialite who the president of the United States stated that he wished well," said Hecker.

"It only serves to confirm that our government doesn't understand that they operate two different systems of justice, one for the well-heeled and well-connected, and one for everyone else," he said.

The Daily News first reported that Maxwell had received a visit from two of her attorneys Friday. The newspaper cited sources who said she was the first inmate in a federal jail in New York to get such a visit in months.

Hecker said he independently learned of the visit and knows that it was the first to either federal jail in the city.

Hecker is representing the Federal Defenders of New York, a nonprofit group of lawyers who defend indigent clients in federal criminal cases.

The group has a pending lawsuit over conditions at MDC. Recent court filings show that there had been no in-person legal visits in the jail as of last week.