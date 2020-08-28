European equities seen higher after key Fed speech

European stocks are set to open higher on Friday morning as investors digest a major policy shift by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and continue to monitor coronavirus news.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 34 points at 6033, while the Dax 30 is expected to open higher by 57 points at 13153, according to IG.

The reaction in Europe comes after U.S. equities got a boost on Thursday following comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. He unveiled a major policy change, which suggests that interest rates are likely to remain low for some time. Generally, news of low rates is positive for stocks.

Powell said the Fed will allow inflation and employment to run above target levels to support the economy. In practice, this means that the Fed will allow inflation to run above 2% before it changes its rates.

Meanwhile, Japan equities led losses in Asia after media reports suggested Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign.

Back in Europe, the French central bank chief, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said that any revision to the bank's growth forecasts for 2020 would be higher. The final reading for how the French economy performed in the second quarter is due at 7:45 a.m. BST. There will also be consumer spending figures out of France at the same time.

Sticking with data, Spain will release retail sales at 8 a.m. BST and Italy will publish consumer confidence numbers at 9 a.m. BST.

On the corporate front, the embattled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi received a green light from the European Central Bank to set up its plan to clean up bad loans, Reuters reported.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, as of August 27, there have been 2.1 million reported cases of Covid-19 in Europe and the U.K. Spain is the country with the highest 14-day cumulative number of cases.