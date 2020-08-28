Stocks start September in high gear as Apple and Tesla split, and markets await the August jobs report

A child wearing a face mask sits on the Charging Bull statue, also known as the Wall Street Bull, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York, August 19, 2020.

September is historically challenging for the market, but stocks could start the month on an upswing after what looks to be the best August for the S&P 500 in 36 years.

The week ahead will be busy with Fed speakers and economic reports, including the important August employment count Friday. Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida speaks at 9 a.m. ET Monday on monetary policy. He is is one of several officials, who are expected to reiterate Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole message that the Fed would be willing to let inflation run hot temporarily to help the economy and job market.

The low volume days of late summer should be a hallmark of the week ahead, but there could also be window dressing trades around the month's end, as investors rebalance holdings.

On Monday, there could be some excitement around two of the market's favorite stocks. Apple begins trading after a 4-for-1 split. Tesla is also trading on a split-adjusted basis starting Monday, after it split its stock 5-for-1. Apple's split changes its weight in the Dow, so the index is being adjusted and there will be new names in the index Monday as some old ones leave. ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon will be replaced by Salesforce.com, Amgen and Honeywell.

Apple has been the most influential stock in the Dow, but its split will change that. In August, it contributed 24% of the Dow's 8.4% gain. The Dow ended Friday at 28,653, a 2.6% gain for the week. The S&P 500 was up 3.2% for the week, ending at 3,508.

"I think we're still going to be basking in the the glow of an accommodative Fed, combined with the increased accessibility of Apple's share price to retail investors," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. Stovall said that after its last split in 2014, Apple gained 36% over the next year, but after its 2000 split as the tech bubble burst, it lost 60%. Apple has risen more than 30% since announcing its stock split on July 30.

The S&P 500 was on track for a 7.2% gain in August, its best performance for the month since 1984 if it holds that level through Monday. The S&P recovered and surpassed its all time high during the month and on Friday closed above the psychological 3,500 level.

The S&P 500 has on average lost 0.5% in September, its worst month of the year going back to World War II, Stovall said. When the S&P 500 has gained more than 5% in August, September gained an average 1.4% and was positive in four of the seven years also back to the 1940s, Stovall said.