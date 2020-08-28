U.S. tech stocks are now worth more than the entire European stock market

A sign thanking healthcare workers is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The dominance of major U.S. tech stocks in recent years has pushed the sector past another milestone as it is now more valuable than the entire European stock market, according to Bank of America Global Research.

The firm said in a note that this is the first time the market cap of the U.S. tech sector, at $9.1 trillion, exceeds Europe, which including the UK and Switzerland is now at $8.9 trillion. For reference, the firm said that in 2007, Europe was four times the size of U.S. technology stocks.

Tech pulling ahead of the European continent comes as the U.S. market has become increasingly concentrated in megacap tech stocks, worrying some market strategists. The five biggest tech stocks — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook — accounted for 17.5% of the S&P 500 in January, and the rotation into tech during the pandemic has pushed that number well above 20%. Consumer tech goliath Apple is worth more than $2 trillion by itself.