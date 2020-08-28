Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

The 30-stock average joined the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as it clawed its way back into positive territory for the year. "To some extent, this is psychologically positive for the market," Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. Those gains came after the release of positive economic data. U.S. consumer spending rose 1.9% in July, topping a Reuters forecast of a 1.5% gain, the Commerce Department said. Personal income was also stronger than expected, rising 0.4% while economists had forecast a drop of 0.2%.

Coca-Cola shares jumped 3.3% to lead the Dow higher on Friday. The move came after the company announced a restructuring plan that would streamline its drink portfolio to focus on its larger and more popular brands. Walmart also contributed to the gains, advancing 2.7%.

Traders will brace themselves for the the end of the month on Monday as well as key employment data set for release later next week.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.