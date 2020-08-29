DraftKings CEO sounds alarm on SPAC market: 'Hopefully the market settles down a little bit there'

The entrance from the elevators, designed to resemble a tunnel entering a stadium, is pictured at the new DraftKings office in Boston on March 25, 2019.

The SPAC market may be getting frothy.

Just like in entertainment, when network executives copycat a hit show format until the market is saturated, investors are flooding the market with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, to scout private companies to take them public.

The boom started earlier this year, when companies such as electric vehicle company Nikola and DraftKings saw their valuations soar once they became public through SPACs. The reaction was eye-opening for investment professionals, who suddenly viewed SPACs as a viable option for growth companies.

"Historically, growth companies wouldn't have been thought of as SPAC candidates," said Bennett Schachter, Morgan Stanley's global head of alternative capital solutions. "What Draftkings and Nikola did, I think they showed the market that there's a new application of SPACs."

Still, while DraftKings' decision to reverse-merge into a SPAC led to the company's valuation ballooning from about $3 billion in April to more than $13 billion Friday, investors and companies should be wary about the surge of available SPACs. Not all of them will be good fits, said DraftKings CEO Jason Robins in a CNBC interview.

"Hopefully the market settles down a little bit there," Robins told CNBC's A View from the Top. "I think there are a lot of SPACs now. Some will do well and some won't. For the right companies, SPACs are great vehicles, but it's not a fit for everybody. It's not a fit for every company."