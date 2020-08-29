Market posts one of the strongest July-August rallies in history as hazard after hazard melts away

Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This was the summer investors fell hard for risk — at first reluctantly, having just been dumped over the winter, and now avidly. The embrace of stocks by those willing to take the chance in the spring has been blissful: The S&P 500 has gained 60% from the March 23 low and 13% since June 30, while rising the past seven days in a row and every day in August but four. Up more than 7% this month, it's lining up to be the best August since 1984.

The approach of shorter days and cooler nights now prompts the question: Has it been too good to last without some hard adjustments?

Genuine Attraction

Submitting to the charms of risk assets was more than a fickle crush or opportunistic pairing. Following the shock of a mandated economic contraction, hazards melted away in ways both powerful and enduring. The huge fast fiscal-spending push and limitless central-bank money provision not only short-circuited the recession and placed a higher floor on stocks and corporate credit. It provided a real-world experiment in government authorities' vast spending powers, which no doubt will be demanded in future downturns. Corporate profits have proved more resilient than feared, both because giant, secular-growth companies account for an outsize portion of S&P 500 earning power and because there has been no painful reckoning of massive bankruptcies. Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen shows the apparent low point in S&P 500 profit margins this year is vastly higher than the troughs of prior recessions.

The economic retrenchment also reset the capital-labor relationship back in favor of capital, companies enjoying cheap financing at a time of ample supply of workers – we went from late-cycle margin pressures to early-cycle earnings leverage without the prolonged purge of a grinding recession – so far. The Federal Reserve has made it clear as possible it will remain in emergency easy-money mode for years, most likely, allowing the economy and inflation run further in pursuit of full employment. This leaves the markets with a similar monetary backdrop to the start of the last expansion in 2009, but with less chance of something like the taper tantrum of 2013 or the close-call of a first interest-rate hike in 2015, which unsettled markets. All of this helps explain the remarkable catapult-like rally from the intense panicky lows of March, and goes some distance to rebutting the idea of a stark disconnect between the markets and the still-hobbled economy being denied a fresh round of fiscal help.

Too Much Too Soon?