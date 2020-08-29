NBA's strong relationship with its players could prevent collective bargaining issues

An empty court and bench is shown following the scheduled start time in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Symbolic.

That was the word former National Basketball Association player and current Columbia professor Len Elmore used to describe Wednesday's protest by existing players.

Elmore praised NBA players at the league's Disney bubble, led by the Milwaukee Bucks, saying they displayed courage when protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. He also urged them to keep the dialogue open on social injustices in the Black community.

"It's not incumbent upon them to represent the race and make statements," Elmore said. "They are entitled to be who they want to be, and do what they want to do, and if they want to play, fine. But, for those who want to undertake this responsibility, in order for it to be effective, they probably would've had to do this is in a sustained matter."

The NBA said it would resume its games on Saturday after fears its $200 million bubble was in jeopardy of folding following the protest. But though the NBA supported players' fight for social injustices, an eventual showdown over revenue losses could surface.

The league's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which outlines its revenue sharing splits (approximately 49-51 in favor of players) may need to be altered. Some NBA insiders are concerned it could be stripped if common ground can't be reached on ways to spread the losses.

The CBA is set to expire after the 2023-2024 season, but both sides could opt out after the 2022-2023 season.

It's not yet clear how much the NBA will lose, as audits will not be complete until after the current season. But when factoring in a possible $400 million loss from its media partnership with China and losses from related to Covid-19, the NBA's salary cap is projected to decline.

"The issue is, how do you spread out the lost revenue this year over several years so that nobody takes an inordinate hit right away," said Andrew Zimbalist, a Professor of Economics at Smith College.

Some agents who spoke with CNBC on condition of anonymity said they see a 10% to 15% drop in the cap. The agents question if the decline will come from this year's figure or the pre-Covid-19 projection of roughly $115 million. They also and predict a "Covid-19 clause" that will help smooth losses over time and don't expect the league wouldn't punish players too much but would need to allow club owners some relief.

That could mean returning the amnesty clause to help teams operate and not approach the luxury tax territory. The NBA may also need to factor in other interrupted revenue streams if spectators are still barred from arenas.

Depending on the cap changes, if any, agents could then change negotiations tactics, seeking shorter deals, perhaps two-year contracts with a player options. These deals would prevent free agents from being locked into long-term agreements, have security, and be able to test the market when the financial climate improves.

The NBA did not provide an official for comment on this story.

But what would occur if the parties blew up the CBA, if the termination extension expires?