Stocks that leave the Dow tend to outperform after their exit from the average, history shows

Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies are on their way out of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But their exit from the blue-chip club may actually bode well for investors, based on historical analysis.

On Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell will replace Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon in the Dow average. The changes will take effect on Aug. 31, the same day as Apple's stock split, and will mark the first time the Dow experienced three simultaneous stock replacements since 2013.