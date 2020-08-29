U.S. Open kicks off Monday with no fans, following week of sports protests

The U.S. Open tennis tournament is kicking off on Monday, following a wave of protests across the sports world that brought competition in professional tennis, basketball, baseball, and soccer to a halt this week.

After initially pulling out of her match in protest at the Western & Southern open, a precursor to the U.S. Open, tennis star Naomi Osaka won her semi-final match and ultimately finished in second place.

"[The WTA and USTA] offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement," Osaka told The Guardian.

Billie Jean King, a 39-time Grand Slam champion and part of the Original Nine who pioneered equality for women in professional tennis 50 years ago, praised Osaka for using her platform.

"This is really the moment in time that we can truly, truly change things," King said in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box taped Thursday. "We are going to continue to use our platform at the U.S. Open for positive change, for equality and for justice."

Osaka, 22, earned $37 million between May 2019 and May 2020, more than any other female athlete ever, according to Forbes.