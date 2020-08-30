Dow futures rise 100 points as Wall Street wraps up its best August in more than 30 years

Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night as traders were set to end the market's best August performance since the 1980s.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 106 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

The S&P 500 is up 7.2% month to date, putting the broader-market index on track for its biggest August gain since 1984. The Dow has rallied more than 8% this month and is also headed for its best August in 36 years.

This month's gains have pushed the S&P 500 to record levels, officially confirming a new bull market has started. The Dow, meanwhile, erased its 2020 losses on Friday, closing the session with a year-to-date gain 0.4%.

The August rally built on the market's sharp rebound off the March 23 intraday lows. Since then, the Dow and S&P 500 are up 57% and 60.1%, respectively.

We "had hoped that the market would consolidate its gains since March 23, giving earnings a chance to rebound," said Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, in a note. "However, Fed officials continue to drive up stock prices by committing to keeping interest rates close to zero for a very long time … Consequently, they are fueling the meltup in stock prices."

Earlier this year, the Federal Reserve cut rates to zero and launched an open-ended asset-purchasing program to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the central bank laid out an inflation policy framework that would keep rates lower for longer.