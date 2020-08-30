Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland; 1 killed

About two hundred people protesting police brutality spray graffiti and start fires at the Portland Police Union building, in Portland, Oregon, United States on August 28, 2020, the 93rd day of consecutive protests. Police declared a riot and arrested many people.

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

It wasn't clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by counter-demonstrators in the city's downtown.

Police said the caravan had left the area around 8:30 p.m., and officers heard gunshots at about 8:46 p.m., according to a statement. Officers arrived at the shooting scene "within a minute," police said, but the man who was shot did not survive.

An Associated Press freelance photographer heard three gunshots and then observed police medics working on the body of the victim, who appeared to be a white man. The freelancer said the man was wearing a hat bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose members have frequently clashed with protesters in Portland in the past.

Police said the man was shot in the chest. He was not immediately identified. It's unclear who shot him.

Homicide detectives were looking for more evidence, acknowledging that several images and videos had been posted on social media.

"It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting," a police statement said. "If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they're asked to contact the primary detectives."

"This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible," Chief Chuck Lovell said.