Asia Pacific stocks rise; China's August manufacturing activity data ahead

Stocks in Asia Pacific were higher in Monday morning trade as the number of reported Covid-19 cases globally crosses the 25 million mark.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.34% while the Topix index advanced 1.26%.

Developments in Japanese politics will be watched by investors on Monday, as the search for the country's new prime minister continues after longstanding incumbent Shinzo Abe announced a surprise resignation on Friday due to health reasons.

The Japanese yen traded at 105.35 per dollar, after strengthening sharply from levels above 106.5 against the greenback late last week.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi rose 0.93%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia hovered above the flatline.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.19% higher.

On the economic data front, China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August is set to be released at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN on Monday.