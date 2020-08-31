As Dow undergoes makeover, traders see one stock as best catch-up play to the rally

The Dow looks a little different Monday.

Earlier, the blue-chip index traded out Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon Technologies and cycled in Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell.

Even with the changes, roughly two-thirds of the Dow remain in the red for 2020. This comes even as Apple's and Microsoft's rallies pulled the index into positive territory on the year.

Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global, said which stocks outperform next depends on the strength of the recovery.

"I'm focusing on a weak recovery and I think in a weak recovery play, you're looking at something like an American Express or a Walgreens, JPMorgan, things with good fundamentals but should continue to just put one foot in front of the other," Sanchez told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday.

American Express, Walgreens and JPMorgan are among the worst Dow performers so far this year, down by as much as 35% in Walgreens' case.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, is more constructive on the market and sees further upside. However, he does agree with Sanchez on one of the best catch-up plays.

"We're neutral on financials, but I would play JPMorgan in here. The stock is starting to make a nice series of higher highs and higher lows, a move above $105 sets the stock back up to go to about $110. So that's the name we'll be playing at this point in time," Johnson said during the same "Trading Nation" segment.