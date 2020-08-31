Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Walmart, Beyond Meat, Virgin Galactic & more

Credit Suisse raised its price target on the multinational medical device company to a Street high on the strength of Abbott's new coronavirus test.

"While there is little debate among investors over the magnitude of near-term sales these new COVID-19 tests will generate, the question as to how long these sales will continue, or how much share ABT will ultimately capture remains actively contested. Our view remains that lateral flow tests, which can be performed without instruments or equipment, by wide range of individuals, will be an important and widely used tool for mitigating the risk of spreading the virus while reopening businesses and schools."