Former Trump aide Steve Bannon 'border wall' fraud trial set for May 2021

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon exits the Manhattan Federal Court, following his arraignment hearing for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, in New York, August 20, 2020.

A federal judge on Monday ordered that Steve Bannon, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, and three co-defendants begin their trial on charges of defrauding donors to a campaign to build a border wall on May 24, 2021.

"I'm going to be optimistic," said Judge Analisa Torres as she set that date, while noting that it could change given the coronvirus pandemic, which has significantly compromised the ability of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan and other courts to conduct normal business.

