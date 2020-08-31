Stock futures flat in overnight trading after S&P 500 and Dow notch best August since 1980s

A man walks past the Wall Street Charging Bull in New York, the United States, March 24, 2020.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday after Wall Street notched its fifth consecutive month of gains.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 25 points. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.

Shares of Zoom Video jumped more than 17% during extended trading after reporting another blowout quarter. The video conferencing company's revenue more than quadrupled in the fiscal second quarter compared to a year ago.

The S&P 500 and the Dow just wrapped up their best August in more than 30 years. The blue-chip average rallied 7.6% in August for its fifth positive month in a row and its biggest August gain since 1984. The S&P 500 also rose for a fifth month straight, up 7%, clinching its best August since 1986.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 9.6% in August, posting its best monthly performance since 2000.