ByteDance says it will abide by tightened China export laws as TikTok sale looms

ByteDance said it will follow China's amended export rules amid an imminent sale of TikTok.

On Friday, China updated its list of technologies subject to export restrictions to include a number of areas from voice recognition to chip design.

The export list had not been updated since 2008. Companies wishing to export technologies on the list must obtain a license from the government, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

One of the items subject to restrictions are technologies for "recommendation of personalized information services based on data analysis," according to a CNBC translation of the export list.

TikTok has often talked up its recommendation algorithm which presents users with videos based on a number of factors from previous things they have viewed to their geographical location.

After China came out with the updated export list, state-backed news agency Xinhua published an interview with Cui Fan, a professor at the China University of International Business and Economics and a government trade advisor.

He said that ByteDance will likely need to go through the licensing procedure. The article added that no matter who the new owner of TikTok is, ByteDance will likely need to transfer software code form China to overseas and may need to provide technical services too.

This could make the sale of TikTok more complicated.