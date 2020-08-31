U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of data, Fed speeches

At around 2 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 0.7228%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 1.5010%.

Treasury yields moved lower on Monday morning as traders geared up for the last trading session of the month and looked ahead to key jobs data at the end of the week.

On the data front, they'll be Chicago PMIs at 9:45 a.m. ET and a Dallas Fed manufacturing index at 10:30 a.m. ET.

At 9 a.m. ET, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida will talk at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. At 10:30 a.m. ET, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will hold a conversation with Juan Martinez, the vice president and CFO of the Knight Foundation at the Florida Philanthropic Network.

Traders will also look ahead to Friday, when the latest U.S. jobs report is set for release. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast that 1.255 million jobs were created in August.

—CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this article.



