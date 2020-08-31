As Zoom hits record high, trader shares what level would be a buy

Zoom smashed earnings expectations.

The teleconferencing company reported 92 cents a share in earnings for its second quarter, well above the 45 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Sales of $663.5 million came in above the $500.5 million anticipated.

The stock hit a record high on Monday, adding to a rally of more than 350% so far this year.

Mark Newton, founder of Newton Advisors, said recent strength has pushed the stock too far, too fast.

"It's been up over 35% just in the last three weeks, so it's gotten extraordinarily overbought, and it's really been the same company, so as to whether it's justified to pay up now that it's 35% higher is really a tough call," Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

He added that he likes the stock on an intermediate-term basis, particularly as one of the beneficiaries of a shift to teleconferencing during the pandemic. However, he needs to see it pull back to several key levels before he would consider it a buy.

"Short term, you know, it's really a coin flip, and it's really difficult to justify buying the stock here if you haven't currently owned, thinking that it's the right risk-reward. I would look at buying the stock in the weeks to come if you pull back down to $275 or even down to $227 near August lows, but being over $300, for me it's just a poor risk-reward technically," he said.