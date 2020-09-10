Most swing-state voters give Trump poor marks on keeping Americans safe, CNBC/Change Research poll finds

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he stands with local law enforcement and business people while examining property damage while visiting Kenosha in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and the ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, September 1, 2020.

Most voters in six 2020 swing states give President Donald Trump poor marks on his ability to keep Americans safe and handle a crisis, as the president centers his reelection message around preventing violence, according to a new CNBC/Change Research poll.

In Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, 48% of likely voters said they approve of the job the president is doing on keeping communities safe, the survey findings released Thursday found. Another 52% said they disapprove.

Further, asked if the phrase, "will keep us safe" describes Trump well, 48% agreed. Again, 52% answered that it does not represent the president well.

Even so, a majority of voters stopped short of blaming Trump directly for increased violence in some American cities. Asked if, "at the end of the day, Donald Trump is responsible for the current violence in the country because he is president," 48% of voters agreed and 52% disagreed.

The poll, taken Friday through Sunday, surveyed 4,143 likely voters across the six states and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points. It found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by at least a narrow margin in all of the states surveyed.

The findings in the six states — all of which will shape the outcome of November's presidential election — come as Trump argues Americans should give him a second term in the White House to ensure their safety. He contends limited destruction of property that has accompanied protests against racial injustice, along with calls from some liberals to defund police departments, will jeopardize security in communities around the country.