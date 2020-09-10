China's Baidu is in talks to raise up to $2 billion to launch a stand-alone biotech company

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese internet search giant Baidu is in discussions with investors to raise up to $2 billion over three years for a new biotech company, CNBC has confirmed.

The company would be a standalone entity rather than a subsidiary of Baidu, said a person close to the matter. The individual was not authorized to speak publicly about the project.

A number of investors are interested in joining the funding, the person said, adding that they could not disclose more details as talks are still in the early stage.

Reuters first reported the news.

Baidu declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

The biotech company would focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) and computing to create new drugs and make early-stage diagnoses of diseases such as cancer, the person said.

Powerful algorithms can be used to scan medical images or help develop drugs faster than humans can.

Baidu's move comes as China's technology companies try to boost their presence in healthcare, a move accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.