CNBC Inclusion Forum: Leaders from Uber, Merck, Google on race and equal opportunity

[The stream is slated to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player below at that time.]

CNBC's Inclusion in Action Forum will examine how business leaders can take immediate, concrete action addressing racial disparities in their organizations and create sustainable solutions fostering equity and opportunity for all.

The Forum is programmed in partnership with the Executive Leadership Council, the nation's leading advocacy and educational network for Black executives. The event will leverage CNBC and The Executive Leadership Council's unparalleled power to gather top executives who will share their experiences and ideas on how to improve systems and policies.

The Forum will cover a variety of topics including: utilizing quantitative and qualitative data that can inform diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; instituting inclusion efforts to improve morale, expand markets, and increase profits; developing diverse talent pipelines at every level; transforming corporate culture; and redefining the accountability of leadership from the CEO, to senior leadership and corporate boards, as it pertains to achieving inclusion goals.

Follow our relevant editorial coverage on cnbc.com/inclusion.

Learn more about ELC, or connect with the team.