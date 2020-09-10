Indonesian stocks dive 5% as capital city Jakarta plans to reinstate partial coronavirus lockdown

SINGAPORE — Indonesian stocks fell by more than 5% on Thursday to their lowest in close to three months following an announcement that capital city Jakarta will reinstate partial lockdown measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The decline in the benchmark Jakarta Composite Index stood in contrast with gains seen in most markets across Asia Pacific. The index has also been one of the worst performing in the region so far this year, declining by more than 22% as of Thursday close compared with a roughly 1% gain in the MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan Index.

Thursday's drop came a day after Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said he will reimpose large-scale mobility restrictions from next Monday as a rise in Covid-19 cases threatens to overwhelm the city's health system, reported Reuters. Jakarta was placed under a partial lockdown from April, but measures were eased starting in June.

Restrictions set to be reinstated will be similar to those previously imposed, such as temporarily closing offices except for "essential" sectors, limiting public transport services and forbidding dining in restaurants, according to Reuters.