Insurance market Lloyd’s of London swings to loss after $3 billion in coronavirus claims

The interior of Lloyd's of London, the centuries-old insurance market, is pictured in central London on April 27, 2016.

Insurance marketplace Lloyd's of London posted a first-half pre-tax loss of £400 million ($520.08 million) on Thursday, on the back of £2.4 billion in coronavirus-related payouts so far this year.

The loss compares with a profit of £2.3 million for the same period last year.

Combined ratio, a key measure of underwriting profitability, hit 110.4% for the first six months the this year, compared to 98.8% for the first half of 2019. Anything below 100% represents profitability. Payments for Covid-19 related claims accounted for 18.7% of this ratio, in what CEO John Neal called an "exceptionally challenging period" for the market.

Insurers around the world have been hammered by the pandemic, with Lloyd's estimating earlier this year that non-life insurers would face a global bill of more than $100 billion in payouts for disruption to travel, business, events, trade and more.