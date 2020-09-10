'Pay later' products take off this year as PayPal, Microsoft allow customers to delay the bill

Visitors play video games at the Xbox stand during 2020 China International Cartoon and Game Expo (CCG Expo) at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 16, 2020 in Shanghai, China.

A wave of major companies are suddenly letting people finance everything from video game consoles to hair products in smaller, monthly payments.

These so-called installment loans have been around for decades, and historically used for big-ticket purchases such as furniture. But online payment players and fintechs are rushing to launch their own version of a "pay later" product for online items in the hundreds of dollars.

"There's no question this is on the rise," said JMP Securities analyst David Scharf. "The application of pay later in a digital environment has definitely gained traction."

This week, Microsoft announced it would let consumers finance the new $499 XBox in monthly payments, through a partnership with Citizens Bank in the U.S., and fintech company Klarna in the U.K. PayPal announced an installment product last week, and Mastercard and Fiserv both announced new partnerships to expand installment options in recent days. American Express, Citi and J.P. Morgan Chase are offering similar products.

The point-of-sale loans lets consumers buy something in increments, often without interest. Companies may eventually charge interest down the road, as well as late fees or processing fees. Similar to a credit card issuer, they may also get a percentage of the transaction price. More than a third of U.S. consumers have used a "buy now, pay later" service, according to a study published this summer by Ascent. The majority of those those surveyed used it to avoid paying credit card interest, or buy something "not in their budget."

"Their sweet spot is young adults, particularly those who want to buy something now and don't necessarily have the money on hand," said Ted Rossman, an analyst at CreditCards.com. "These individuals are often wary of debt and may not have a ready alternative such as a credit card."

Affirm has been one of the more popular, fast-growing start-ups in the space. It announced a partnership with Shopify earlier this year, and works with 6,000 merchants including Peloton, Expedia and Walmart. The company, which is reportedly eyeing a public offering, grew from 3 million customers in November to more than 5.6 million this in July. Following stay-at-home orders in March, Affirm told CNBC it saw the home fitness category grow 163%, home office grew 200%, and kitchen supplies up 70%.