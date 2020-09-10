Record flooding hammers the African Sahel, the latest in a series of shocks

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - SEPTEMBER 8: A view of the site damaged by flood during heavy rains in Al Lamab of Khartoum, Sudan on September 8, 2020.

From Senegal to Ethiopia and beyond, record levels of flooding are devastating the African Sahel region, with the UN warning that the situation could worsen throughout September.

On September 7, Senegal recorded 124 millimeters of rain over the course of a seven-hour downpour. This is the same amount that would usually be expected across the entire rainy season running from July to September, and prompted authorities in the West African coastal nation to activate an emergency aid plan.

The unprecedented rainfall has decimated homes, livestock and plantations across multiple countries already battling the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, widespread food insecurity and a host of other concurrent shocks, such as the historic locust outbreak ravaging parts of the east, and various violent conflicts.

In Nigeria, particularly the northwestern Kebbi State, flooding has damaged more than 500,000 hectares of farm produce amounting to around 5 billion naira ($13 million), according to NKC African Economics. Rice farmers in the area have voiced concerns about food security and business sustainability given the lack of harvest this year, while agricultural output has been affected by terrorism and banditry.

"Prices in Nigeria had been going up rapidly before the floods, owing to restrictions on imports and naira weakness, and the heavy rains will only tend to exacerbate the situation," NKC political analyst Zaynab Mohamed said in a report Wednesday.