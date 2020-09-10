Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Peloton, Oracle, Chewy & more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours Thursday:

Oracle — Shares of Oracle traded 2.3% higher on the back of fiscal first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. The software giant posted a profit of 93 cents per share on revenue of $9.37 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 86 cents per share on revenue of $9.19 billion. On an annualized basis, Oracle's fiscal first-quarter revenue grew by 2% after dropping by 6.3% in the prior period.

Peloton — Peloton shares popped more than 7% in after-hours trading on the back of better-than-expected quarterly numbers. The fitness equipment maker posted a profit of 27 cents per share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 10 cents per share. The company also reported a 172% surge in year-over-year sales.

Chewy — Shares of the online pet food retailer dipped 0.9% after the bell. The move came after Chewy reported new sales per active customer totaled $356 for the second quarter, which is below a FactSet estimate of $365. To be sure, Chewy's quarterly revenue came in at $1.7 billion, topping an estimate of $1.64 billion.

Dave & Buster's — Dave & Buster's reported a bigger-than-expected drop in comparable sales, which sent the stock down more than 5% in after-hours trading. The company said its comparable store sales dropped 87% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a drop of 79.1%. Overall revenue for the previous quarter totaled $50.8 million, well below a forecast of $78.5 million.