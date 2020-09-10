These 'superstar' stocks are disrupting their industries and have momentum, UBS says

The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in New York, on May 26, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The rise of artificial intelligence will mostly benefit "superstar" companies and investors should adjust their strategies, UBS said in a new note.

Companies that have invested more in artificial intelligence in recent years have seen bigger gains in sales and employment, according to UBS. That mirrors other trends, such as the top 10% of companies have been growing their profits at a faster rate than other companies, and that trend has accelerated over the past decade, the note said.