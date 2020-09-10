Fundstrat's Tom Lee says risk-reward for stocks remains positive amid 'healthy' market pullback

A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.

Fundstrat Global Advisors founder Tom Lee told CNBC on Thursday that he remains constructive on U.S. equities despite the recent market pullback following its rapid rise from coronavirus lows.

"I think the risk-reward for stocks is still positive. There aren't a lot of catalysts between now and year-end but ... the market's had a great August," Lee said on "Closing Bell." "Stocks aren't invincible so I think it's really healthy to see this sort of correction and rotation."