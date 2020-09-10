Ulta shares could go much higher once it breaks out of current range, analysts say

The reopening of the U.S. economy after the coronavirus shutdown has D.A. Davidson betting on Ulta Beauty as a stock that could benefit in the march back to normalcy.

Analysts at the firm initiated Ulta Beauty with a buy rating on Thursday, calling it the "Ulta-mate of all reopening trades" as consumers pivot back to beauty and wellness.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, said the technical setup in Ulta's charts also points to gains ahead.

"It had a nice run like every other stock did off the March lows, but then it pulled back at the beginning of the summer. But, when it did, it created a much higher low and a very nice base there, and then it's rallied back up. Now it's trying to push up and follow that higher low with a key higher high," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

A higher high would establish the reversal of the downtrend. Now it faces its crucial next test, said Maley.

"If it can break above the $255-$260 range, not only will it make it a higher high, but it will also break it above its trend line going back to the 2019 highs back in the summer of last year," said Maley. "If we get it above $260, it's going to get another nice leg higher and would give it a lot of momentum through the end of the year."