India, China issue joint statement on border dispute calling for quick disengagement

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pose for a photo during Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Moscow, Russia on September 10, 2020.

SINGAPORE — India and China issued a joint statement over an ongoing border dispute in the Himalayas, calling for dialogue and disengagement to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

It came after foreign ministers from both countries met at the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

Discussions were "frank" and "constructive" between India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, according to the Indian external affairs ministry.

"The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions," the statement said. It added that the countries agreed to abide by existing agreements and protocols on China-India boundary affairs and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

"The two sides also agreed to continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism on the India-China boundary question," the statement said.

Troops on both sides have been engaged in a border dispute since May and in June, a fatal clash killed 20 Indian soldiers. China did not disclose if its troops had suffered any casualties. Earlier this week, New Delhi and Beijing accused each other of firing in the air during renewed confrontation at the unmarked border where opposing soldiers are positioned in close proximity.

Firearms are limited in the border areas under a previous agreement, which experts said highlighted the seriousness of this week's confrontation.