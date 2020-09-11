Jim Cramer IPO roundup: 'Be prepared as these deals start flowing'

CNBC's Jim Cramer is warning that investors be cautious about how they approach the market next week.

With multiple companies set to go public in the coming days, there could be new reasons for volatile trading.

"When we get a flood of initial public offerings, it's usually a bad sign for the rest of the market," the "Mad Money" host said Friday, "because money managers don't have all this new money coming in, so they've got to sell holdings that are like these stocks in order to do some buying."

After an already packed 2019 for initial public offerings, Wall Street has seen more than 110 companies go public thus far in 2020, up 5% from this point last year, Cramer pointed out.

"Given that September tends to be a bad month for the market," he said, "I'm urging you to be prepared as these deals start flowing."

Below is a roundup of Cramer's reactions to the forthcoming IPOs: