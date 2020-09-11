Joe Biden and Mike Pence meet and elbow bump at 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero in New York City, reflecting coronavirus concern

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (L) and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) greet each other during a 9/11 memorial service at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2020 in New York City.

Vice President Mike Pence and former Vice President Joe Biden greeted each other with an elbow bump Friday at the 9/11 memorial service in New York City, a moment reflecting the risks of a coronavirus pandemic whose death toll every month dwarfs the fatalities from the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The friendly physical exchange between Pence and Biden at Ground Zero was also a solemn, brief pause of what has been a bitter campaign between President Donald Trump and Biden, the Democratic nominee looking to win the White House this fall. Trump did not attend the event.

Biden also elbow bumped Pence's wife, Karen Pence. Biden's wife Jill likewise exchanged similar bumps with the Pences at the event, held at the lower Manhattan site of what had been the World Trade Center's iconic Twin Towers before they were toppled by two hijacked planes 19 year ago.

The Bidens, Pences, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and other attendees at the memorial event for the 19th anniversary all were wearing masks as a precaution against transmitting Covid-19.

Bloomberg, who had sought the Democratic presidential nomination this year, became mayor four months after the terror attacks, succeeding Rudy Giuliani, who now serves as Trump's personal lawyer.

As of Friday, there have been nearly 6.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. And more than 191,800 Americans have died from the virus.

On Sept. 11, 2001, a total of at least 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York, at the Pentagon in northern Virginia and at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where Flight 93, one of four planes hijacked that day by Islamic extremists, crashed to the ground. Most of the deaths occurred in New York.